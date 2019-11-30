COAS extension: Qureshi hopes opposition will cooperate in legislation

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday hoped that opposition will extend its cooperation for legislation in a matter related to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service extension, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media in Multan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the extension was given in the wider interest of the country under the constitutional ambit.

He said the government respects the court’s ruling and added that the government was waiting for the detailed verdict. “The flaws highlighted by the SC in the COAS extension summary were removed by the government.”

On continued curfew and communication blockade in Indian occupied Kashmir, the FM said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also second the stance of Pakistan on the issue.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi maintained that two hearing on Kashmir issue in the US Congress is Pakistan’s success and added that after 1965, the issue was raised aggressively.

He feared that India can carry out a false flag operation against Pakistan to detract the world’s attention from the occupied Kashmir issue. Our armed forces are ready to give a befitting response to any cross border aggression from India.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured the nation that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remains a game-changer project for the incumbent government and it is focusing on its early completion.

Commenting on the Financial Action Task Force, the minister said Pakistan has implemented the majority of points given in the guiltiness of the FATF.

He said that Pakistan will come out of the Greylist in the next session of the FATF.

