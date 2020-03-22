RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a special Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Sunday evening to discuss single point agenda with regards to COVID-19 pandemic, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Corps Commanders participated in the conference through video link from respective Corps Headquarters.

The statement read that the forum reviewed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and deliberated army’s readiness to assist civil administration to contain the pandemic.

It added that all available troops of Pakistan Army and it’s medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice.

The army chief said, “Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty InshAllah.”

On March 21, ISPR had said in a statement that General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the military has been directed to play a more active role in helping the civilian government amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The statement was made after the conclusion of a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army chief.

Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa urged the nation to act responsibly as the country fights the scourge of the deadly coronavirus.

The army chief emphasised social distancing as the best possible defence mechanism against the coronavirus and said that individual efforts will eventually end up saving the entire nation if everyone abides by the rules of quarantined self-isolation.

COAS Bajwa said that it was an obligation of every Pakistani to act in accordance with the directives issued by the ministry of health and the government.

He also said that the country’s security establishment sees the protection of the country and its people as a sacred duty and it will perform it to the best of their abilities in these times of global crisis.

The army chief also underscored the need for mutual understanding and partnerships amongst the state institutes to tackle the dangerous threat of coronavirus.

