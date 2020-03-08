Web Analytics
Beloved map with added features making a comeback in PUBG

Vikendi, PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Vikendi map is returning to the game during its brief time away, but it’s not going to be the same as it was when it left.

PUBG Corp. announced the return of Vikendi this week and said it’d be allowing a select group of players to experience the reworked map first before it gets its wide release.

The new version of the map will have railroads and trains that coast along the rails, but that’s just the start of what’s changed in the reworked Vikendi with other parts of the map modified for players to become accustomed to.

A preview of the new Vikendi map was shared this week to show it off to those who are interested in trying it or those who will have to wait until the full release. The developer said it’s been working on revamping the map since its departure.

