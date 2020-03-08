Beloved map with added features making a comeback in PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Vikendi map is returning to the game during its brief time away, but it’s not going to be the same as it was when it left.

PUBG Corp. announced the return of Vikendi this week and said it’d be allowing a select group of players to experience the reworked map first before it gets its wide release.

The new version of the map will have railroads and trains that coast along the rails, but that’s just the start of what’s changed in the reworked Vikendi with other parts of the map modified for players to become accustomed to.

A preview of the new Vikendi map was shared this week to show it off to those who are interested in trying it or those who will have to wait until the full release. The developer said it’s been working on revamping the map since its departure.

“Since then, we’ve given some of Vikendi’s landmarks a revamp, modifying terrain, towns, weather, updating Dinopark, and adding new trains that travel around the map!” PUBG Corp. said about the reworked map. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> For those who are part of the ‘PUBG Partners’ program will be able to try the map before anyone else. A test is currently underway for ‘PUBG Partners’ and will run throughout the weekend to show off the map. Read More: PUBG Update 6.2 out on PC with Team Deathmatch mode The map was previously removed from the rotation when the Karakin map was added, but PUBG Corp. always said its removal was only a temporary one. PUBG Corp. said previously it saw a lot of potential for what Vikendi could become after it was worked on some more.

