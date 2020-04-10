Complete lockdown in Sindh today from 12 noon to 3:00pm

KARACHI: Sindh will be under complete lockdown today (Friday) from 12 noon to 3:00pm as a measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to the home department, a complete lockdown for three hours will be imposed today during the timings of Friday prayers, however, the orders will not apply to the private hospitals.

The department has also warned strict action against the persons involved in the violation of the restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial had banned all kinds of public and religious gatherings across Sindh to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance finalised

The latest order is the revision of the decision taken in the previous week during Friday prayers to limit large gatherings.

However, the government has also made decision to ease lockdown after April 14 but in phases.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani said the administration is working out on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of markets and restoration of business activities in the metropolis. He said that markets will be allowed to resume business activities after April 15 with new SOPs.

Sindh’s tally of coronavirus cases reached to 1,128 till Thursday evening, the second highest figure after Punjab having cases up to 2,214 out of overall 4,462 across the country.

