CM Buzdar announces construction of 100 schools for the needy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met with MNAs and MPAs of Lahore and Sahiwal divisions at on Wednesday to discuss their constituency related problems, ARY News reported.

The parliamentarians presented their proposals about new schemes and progress reports of ongoing development projects.

The chief minister announced to set up a hundred new schools in Lahore by April to give admission to 250,000 out-of-school children the program will also be expanded to other divisions.

Similarly, a mega-development package will be announced for Lahore city. The mother & child hospital will be established in Ganga Ram Hospital with an amount of Rs7 billion in two years and PIC-II project will also be started in Lahore along with the establishment of an institute of blood diseases.

The chief minister expressed strong indignation over delay in the establishment of the grain market in Pakpattan and made it clear that those who used delaying tactics will have to face the music.

Complaints have already been received about the relevant wing of agriculture department and those who kept official orders pending had no right to stay on their posts, he added.

The chief minister also directed indiscriminate action against drug-peddlers by police and told that recruitment has been allowed to fill the gap of 16 thousand police officials. New vehicles will be purchased for police, he added.

The chief minister told that special economic zone will be set up in Chichawatni and Tarkhani road will be constructed to link Arifwala with 40 villages.

