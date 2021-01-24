Cop killed in Islamabad road accident, driver arrested

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle outside Islamabad Club in the federal capital as the driver involved in the road accident has been arrested, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred infront of the Islamabad Club, where a vehicle hit Head Constable Abdul Wadood, causing severe wounds to him.

“He was shifted to a hospital in an injured condition, where he succumbed to his wounds,” they said adding that the victim was posted at the security division of the federal territory.

“We have arrested the driver involved in the episode and shifted him to a police station for further interrogation,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that road accidents have occurred in the federal capital frequently, prompting the authorities to impose section 144 on using high beam headlights in vehicles.

In yet another incident of an accident involving a police cop, Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan escaped unhurt in a traffic mishap near the capital city’s G-9 area in January 2020.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad police, the car the IG was travelling in had an accident when he was on his way to the office.

His car swerved sharply to avoid colliding with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction but hit another car, he added.

The police chief of the capital city remained unhurt while both vehicles were damaged, the spokesperson added.

