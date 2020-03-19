ISLAMABAD: The number of novel coronavirus cases on Thursday surged to 299 in Pakistan with two confirmed deaths of persons returned home from foreign countries.

The deceased persons were belonging to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.

Another patient 36-year-old, who lost his life due to the virus, was resident of Hangu.

Read more: Sindh govt to establish coronavirus field hospital at Karachi Expo Centre

According to the breakup, so far 208 cases of the virus have been reported in Sindh, said CM Murad Ali Shah, while the number of cases in Punjab stands at 33, according to CM Buzdar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported, 17 cases, while in Balochistan the number has jumped to 23. In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)13, federal capital Islamabad has reported four cases and one infected with the virus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The latest tally shows the highest number of infections in Sindh as the province is observing a partial lockdown with the closure of inter-city transport, public places, government departments and other strict measures to screen passengers at airports and railway stations.

Comments

comments