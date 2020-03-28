ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has been tasked to formulate a ‘Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI stalwart, Usman Dar has initiated work on the project, in the first phase volunteers will be asked to register for the noble cause via the citizen’s portal application.

Applications will be entertained till April 10 and the registration process will begin from March 31.

The force will be tasked to undertake relief works during complete lockdown situation in various parts of the country.

The young volunteers will be tasked with getting essential commodity and food items to various households across the country till the duration of the imposed lockdowns.

The volunteers will also be empowered to report anyone hoarding essential items or profiteering from them.

The data compiled through the exercise will consistently be shared with related deputy commissioners of the districts where the tasks will be performed.

The volunteer force will also work as make-shift security and vigilance team at quarantine centres in the country to ensure all safety standards and precautionary measures are taken and upheld.

The volunteers who step forth will be inducted without political biases or leanings said Usman Dar and expressed hope that like the youth of the country has stepped up in the past against natural calamities, this time too they would step up and contribute during times of great duress.

Usman Dar also said that this is a national duty and everyone must comply and put their best foot forward to help and play their part.

