ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that a recently concluded core committee meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed upon the introduction of an application to help the poor and needy amids coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that the application will register and formulate a database of the wealthy and non-government organisations working in the country, All the people who come through on the application will help envisage the welfare model of Pakistan and help their brethren in their hour of need.

The application will ensure timely and justified dissemination of relief goods and or monetary support to the marginalised community of Pakistan and sustain them until the threat of coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force will be tasked to deliver the goods while the wealthy of the country along with the government will keep the supply chain moving and steady.

SAPM Awan also added that the youth of the country will act as the country’s first line of defense in the war against novel coronavirus while the wealthy are expected to step forth like they always have in distressing time and help their countrymen.

