ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 80,463 with 28,923 patients having recovered from the disease and 1,688 virus-related deaths.

So far, 31,086 cases have been detected in Sindh, 29,489 in Punjab, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,740 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 287 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 779 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 67 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,688 so far. A total of 4,131 new cases were detected when 17,370 new tests were conducted during this period.

Read More: Coronavirus claims life of another doctor

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 28,923.

So far, 595,344 tests have been conducted across the country.

Read More: World’s first study of antibody treatment against COVID-19 begins

Earlier, on June 2, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died of the coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to relatives of the deceased minister, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch remained admitted at a private hospital for the past few days before he lost his battle with the infection today.

Read More: All sectors will be reopened except a few, says PM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also confirmed his death and said that he died of coronavirus. “He was a hardworking party worker and his void in the party could not be filled,” he said.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 14.

Comments

comments