LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, and his son Hamza Shahbaz, leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, in a money-laundering case.

As Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing, a lawyer representing the father-son duo filed an application requesting the court to grant his clients exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

Also Read: Govt grants one-day extension in Shehbaz, Hamza’s parole

He said they had been released from prison on parole due to the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Upon being approached, he added the Punjab government extended their parole period by a day, which ends today.

The lawyer said party leaders, workers and other people are visiting them at their residence to offer condolences, hence, their plea for exemption from personal appearance be accepted.

Granting the request, the court adjourned the hearing until December 8 with direction for the NAB to produce its witnesses at the next hearing to record their statements.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza released from Kot Lakhpat jail

On December 2, the Punjab government had extended parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for one day. Sources relayed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave approval for the extension during a consultative meeting convened to take up a plea seeking extension in the father-son duo’s parole period.

They were released on a five-day parole period on November 27 (Friday) following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Comments

comments