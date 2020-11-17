COVID-19 positivity rate goes above 6pc in Sindh

KARACHI: The number of coronavirus cases in Sindh is increasing sharply and the Covid-19 positivity rate has now risen above 6per cent in the province.

According to the Sindh health department, the positivity rate of the COVID-19 is surging from November 13 with the number of people being diagnosed with the pandemic.

The positivity rate of the COVID-19 was 6.02 per cent in Sindh on November 16, 4.06pc on November 12 and was recorded at 4.93% on November 7 in the province.

This is the highest positivity rate of the pandemic in Sindh after July 20, when it was seen at 6.60 per cent.

The health department has urged people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

The situation can get more worst if the SOPs are neglected.

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,050 cases of a novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Sindh especially Karachi is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases from the last two weeks. So far 21 educational institutions have been sealed in Karachi after the emergence of COVID-19 cases.

