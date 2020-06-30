CTD registers FIR of Pakistan Stock Exchange attack

KARACHI: An FIR of Monday’s terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building has been registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The FIR was registered at the CTD Civil Lines police station under sections of terrorism, possession of explosive material, encounter with the police, murder and attempted murder.

The sections include 302 (punishment for murder), 324 (murder attempt), 353 (attack on on-duty public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Other sections including those of the Sindh Arms Act have also been inserted into the FIR.

Four gunmen had attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four of the attackers, police said.

Separatist insurgents from Balochistan province – the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) – claimed responsibility in a post on Twitter.

