Dacoits open fire on citizens who came out of private bank in Karachi

KARACHI: A horrible footage has surfaced that showed street criminals who shot two citizens on a motorcycle who came out of a private bank in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The sorrowful incident took place in Karachi’s Madina Colony neighbourhood of Baldia Town area where dacoits surrounded two persons on a motorcycle who were reportedly transporting Rs500,000 cash from a private bank.

It showed that four dacoits on two motorcycles surrounded the men and call their names to immediately stop their motorbike. Later, the criminals opened fire on them after they did not stop their motorbike, leaving both of them wounded.

In the video clip, the person sitting next to the driver was seen falling down from the seat after receiving the bullet. The dacoits snatched the cash from the wounded man and fled from the scene. The wounded citizens were identified as Adnan and Ibrahim.

Police told the media that the wounded persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital while one of them was critical.

Police officials have initiated a thorough investigation after obtaining the CCTV footage of the incident besides seizing the bullet rounds from the crime scene.

Earlier in January, the dacoits had surrounded a father and daughter on a motorcycle in Korangi’s Allahwala Town in Karachi and shot in the man’s leg over resistance.

After going through the terrorising act by the dacoits, the daughter was seen tearing up while sitting alongside her wounded father. Before being shot by the criminals, the father was seen trying to save her daughter.

Police had said that the wounded citizen received a bullet in the leg which fired by the dacoits.

