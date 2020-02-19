We will keep pressing UK govt to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute: Debbie Abrahams

ISLAMABAD: All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament chairperson Debbie Abrahams has praised Pakistani government over its supportive role during their visit and vowed they will keep pressing UK government for taking serious steps for resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The UK Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams made the statement while addressing a joint press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Foreign Office (FO) today.

Ms Abrahams said that she is thankful to Pakistani Foreign Office for its supportive role during the visit as the group’s planned visit is aimed to observe human rights situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiri people are facing troubles for many days in the occupied valley and the group has grave concerns over the HR report, she added. Abrahams said that they are all well-aware about what is going on in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir where Kashmiris cannot even contact their families.

The British MP slammed India for denying access to the UK parliamentary group to the occupied Kashmir, on the other hand, the Pakistani government has provided maximum support and its positive gesture must be appreciated. She expressed hopes that India will cooperate with the parliamentary group on Kashmir like Pakistan.

She announced that the head of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Commission will soon visit Pakistan and India for collecting documentary evidences about the prevailing situation in Kashmir. She expressed hope that India will cooperate with the Commission just like the Pakistani government.

The lawmaker said they are part of an independent and impartial parliamentary group which does not represent the UK government. She vowed that the group will continue pressing British officials over for the rights of Kashmiris and it is necessary to continue efforts to resolve one of the longest-running land disputes.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the federal government is in contact with various officials of the British parliament.

“We welcome the visiting British parliamentary members in Pakistan who would establish a stance after completing their visit here.” He added that the visiting group will brief the UN on the worst human rights situation in the occupied valley.

The foreign minister said the situation of IOJK worsens after the India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5 last year. The real face of India has been exposed before the international community after crossing all limits of barbarism and atrocities in the occupied valley. He also slammed the Indian government for imposition of curfew in IOJK which has passed 200 days.

Qureshi demanded parliaments of other countries to raise voice for Kashmiris. He also urged Parliaments of various countries, including UK House of Commons, to pass unanimous resolutions on Kashmir just like Pakistan. The foreign minister also praised the statement of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for implementing UNSC resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

