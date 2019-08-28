RAWALPINDI: The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) of the Armed forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor expressed resolve to continue Army tradition of visiting members of each martyr of Pakistan’s Army and pay respects for their sacrifice.

Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that solidarity will be shown with the Kashmiris in the occupied valley on Friday as announced earlier by the government.

The DG ISPR was addressing a conference related to the Defence Day, where he said that this year there is a change in the format of the Defence Day ceremony and the main ceremony will be held at the general headquarters.

The DG ISPR said that there will not be a ceremony in the evening but in the morning. Only the ghazis (victors) and families of the martyred will attend the ceremony, he added.

The army’s media cell chief said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and ghazis.

He said that the army chief will lay floral wreaths at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada.

The DG ISPR said that ceremonies will be held on Defence Day across the country and the pictures of the martyrs will be displayed for the people to pay their respects and in recognition of their tremendous sacrifice.

“Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” theme will be included in the Defence Day ceremonies, he said.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said that showbiz personalities, media personnel and national heroes among others will attend the ceremonies.

