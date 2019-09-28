ISLAMABAD: Places apt for dengue to breed and multiply to be determined and cracked down against, owners of the places to be penalised under the ‘dengue act’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The action was taken earlier in the day in areas of sector G-11, I-8, and sector 9 of the capital..

Read More: More than 9000 diagnosed with Dengue virus across Pakistan

Assistant Commissioner presided over the operations, according to details 14 FIRs have thus far been registered against owners of places found to be littered with dengue larvae.

Section 144 (Dengue Act) was set in motion and those found involved were fined up to Rs 30,000 as a penalty.

Read More: WHO hands over medicines to Pakistan for quake victims

5 service stations, 4 garbage dumps, and 3 tyre shops were sealed due to heavy dengue infestations.

Anti-Dengue Drive in the city during a routine survey found 73 houses in the vicinity of Cantt zone, Lahore was found infested with larvae of the disease-carrying mosquitoes, ARY News reported on September 17.

Read More: 169 new dengue cases surface in KP

During an outdoor surveillance operation, 4 places were found carrying infestation of the harmful virus.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the residents of the vicinity under the ‘dengue act’.

Comments

comments