Effective measures being adopted to control dengue fever: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said effective steps are being taken to control dengue fever.

Talking to the media personnel on Saturday, he said the federal and Punjab governments are working in close coordination to check the situation, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said both Rawalpindi and Islamabad have emerged as the hotspots for the dengue cases and the hospitals in the twin cities are being reinforced with all the resources, including the manpower to provide timely treatment to the dengue patients.

The dengue pandemic has raised serious concerns across the country with thousands affected, 690 reportedly diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources privy to the information claimed that so far, more than 16011 people across Pakistan have been diagnosed with the dangerous mosquito-borne disease with the number escalating by the thousands with each passing day.

Sindh has as yet detected the virus in 2904 individuals, mostly from the urban populace of Karachi.

Balochistan has recorded 2777 cases throughout the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 3412 people infected by the virus.

Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital has recorded 3475 patients who have fallen ill to the virus.

