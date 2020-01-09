Director HR education Sindh allegedly accepting bribes in name of ministers

KARACHI: Anti-Corruption Department, Sindh apprehended the Human Resource Director (HRD) of School Education on Thursday on allegations of abuse of power, ARY News reported.

According to details, HRD school education, Muhammad Hussain Soomro had taken bribes from 950 contractual teachers on promises of making them permanent teaching faculties in government-run educational institutes.

The bribe was taken after Muhammad Hussain Soomro assured contract teachers by naming Provincial Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal as a guarantor to the deal.

The amount procured on assurances of government employment totals to a massive sum of Rs 200 million.

Contract based teachers were asked to submit 2 lac rupees each if they sought a permanent teaching position.

Sources privy to the development have also claimed that the detained human resource director had asked for an additional amount of 200 million rupees from the teachers using the names of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwarts Sohail Anwar Siyal, Murtaza Wahab and Nasir Hussain Shah.

Muhammad Hussain Soomro had asked for the additional sum of money to stamp the contract based teachers as permanent employees after a Regional Support Unit made to scrutinize teachers and hand out permanent employment.

The regional support unit was being headed by the current Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Muratza Wahab and Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs, Nasir Hussain Shah.

