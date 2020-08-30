KARACHI: Karachiites are still suffering the miseries of accumulated waters, choked sewerage lines and long hours power outages since the three days after the spell of torrential rains that caused urban flooding in many areas adjacent to drainage rivers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The recent spell of rain and thundershowers caused flash floods in various low-lying areas, however, the citizens found no way out from the troubles of blocked sewerage lines to drain rainwater occupying their homes, shops, communities and roads.

Pictures from Old City Area, a densely populated section of Karachi and a business hub for Pakistan, showed the roads and markets are still inundated with rainwater. The drain systems that were supposed to clear out the swamps are instead spilling over and further overwhelming the areas.

The areas still affected by floods and mire are Karachi’s largest grocery wholesale market Jodia Bazaar, the Medicine Market, Kharadar, Methadar, Plastic Market, Khajoor Market. The dewatering and clearing of these areas are however underway with the help of armed forces.

Another nullah near KMC head office choked and resulted in submerging the area. Local residents near Motorcycle Market complained about the blockage of drainage system which failed every efforts to clear the lines. The area around is flooded with rainwater and sewerge and the efforts of authorities to clean the streets are going to waste.

Another sector of Karachi city, Scheme 33, paints a gloomy picture of the various parts of it as the sewerage system there has failed following the torrential downpour and the gutters are oozing fluids to further their misery.

Rainwater is accumulated around the area and residents have been forced to stay in. “It’s been ten days the rain waters are stagnant here and now it’s accompanied with sewerage,” said a woman resident, complaining that it was now a struggle to step outside the house.

The thoroughfares from scheme 33 that lead to highway and university road are completely inundated with dormant water. There has hardly been any response or rederassal on the complaints made to to water sewerage board by residents and local lawmakers, ARY News reported.

The areas in the central Karachi are no different as the Federal B Area Karachi can be seen beleaguered with rain water and sewerage slugish as well. The waters and sewerage have entered people’s houses and damages household stuff, furniture and floors.

The area of Azizabad and the power hub of MQM Pakistan, allies of the ruling party, still after three days of rains continue to suffer.

The road that connects Ayesha Manzil via Azizabad to Gulshan e Iqbal, can be seen submerged in at least a foot deep water near Azizabad while the periphery low-lying areas are completely waterlogged with houses and shops offered no respite as their furniture and pricey items have been completely damaged.

Another area to have met the same fate is North Karachi where the same situation has embattled the residents and businesses with their roads, shops and even houses are littered with sewerage and water.

The residents complain it’s been three days and as of yet no drainage machinery or even staff has come to their rescue while many areas still continue to suffer power outages.

Even the posh areas with developed infrastructure such as defence, too suffer at the hands of poor drainage system and choked sewerage with many roads across defense continue to look like water pools.

Bukhari Commercial and the adjacent areas continue to remain submerged while people from Across Defense and Clifton gather at Khayaban e Rahat to protest peacefully against poor drainage system and to demand authorities for better overhaul of infrastrcuture.

