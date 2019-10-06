Earthquake tremors in Mirpur AJK, adjoining areas

AZAD KASHMIR: Earthquake tremors felt in the Mirpur and adjoining areas with the initial reading of the severity recorded at 3.8 on the Richter scale, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 15 km, reported the metrological centre.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 km north-west of Jehlum, the MET office reported further.

It is pertinent to mention here that a strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on September 24.

Tremors were felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills and many others where citizens came out of their houses and offices.

The areas are also affected by the tremors include Khyber, Abbottabad, Sukeli, Gujrat, Chiniot, Sargodha, Zafarwal, Shahkot, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Swat, Mardan, Okara, Buner, Faisalabad, Swabi, Phalia, Sarai Alamgir, Shakargarh, Noorpur Thal and Kasur.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake jumped to 40, with more than 500 injured in the Mirpur Azad Kashmir region as rescue activities remained underway.

As per details, the death toll of the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas soared to 40. At least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

Two days following the strong earthquake in Azad Kashmir and Punjab, aftershocks were experienced in Jhelum, Mirpur and adjoining areas leaving scores injured due to infrastructures falling on them.

