Establishment Division decides slashing working staff after spike in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Establishment Division has decided for slashing its working staff up to 50 per cent and issued orders to half of the employees to work from home, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The division issued directives to the 50 per cent employees of its subordinate offices for continuing work from home during the second wave of COVID-19 and ordered the workforce to strictly follow the social distancing steps by avoiding handshaking and hugging.

The usage of paper documents was banned and only electronic files will be used for documentation purpose. In the case of using paper documents, it will be sanitised first.

All sessions of the offices will be conducted through video link and disinfectant spray will be conducted twice a day including all rooms and furniture. Moreover, the division imposed a ban on the arrival of visitors in its offices.

Earlier in the day, the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 2,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,109 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 24,938.

On November 11, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had discussed and recommended a ban on big public gatherings in the country in view of soaring rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the second wave of the disease.

A review meeting of the NCOC, chaired by federal minister Asad Umar, had discussed spike in novel coronavirus positive cases and recommended ban on large public gatherings in the country as a precautionary measure. The NCOC session had also recommended tightening of precautionary measures in the high risk areas.

