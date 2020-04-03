Exodus of Canadian nationals from Pakistan, 262 being taken back today

Exodus of Canadian nationals of Pakistani origin is continuing on Friday when a third PIA flight took 262 passengers back, ARY News reported.

A special Pakistan International Airline (PIA) airplane carrying the passengers took the passengers from Karachi to Canada’s Toronto.

Canadian nationals have thanked the government of Pakistan for the special flight amidst the global coronavirus which has seen closure of worldwide airspace for an indefinite time period.

Yetserday, 300 Canadian nationals left for Toronto via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) special flight from Lahore airport.

The Canadian High Commission had provided a list of passengers, who were to travel in the special flights according to which, the PIA authorities issued tickets to them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad wrote a letter to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), requesting two special flights aimed at bringing back its 620 citizens trapped in the country due to suspension of international flights amid coronavirus pandemic.

