PIA airplane brings back medical supplies to Pakistan from China

ISLAMABAD: Another special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from China carrying medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic arrived in the capital on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aeroplance brought medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and gloves.

The plane will be offloaded after customs clearance and the goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Managment Authority (NDMA) for proper dissemination.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has witnessed a surge in coronavirus count with 170 new cases, taking the tally to 2,104 while 82 patients recovered from COVID-19 pandemic, according to the national dashboard.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 10 patients remained in critical condition after 26 reported deaths in different parts of the country. No death is reported today, as of now.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 740 followed by Sindh with 709 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 253 cases, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 158 in Balochistan, 54 in Islamabad and 6 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

