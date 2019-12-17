NAB prosecutor on Fake Accounts Case escapes attempt on life

ISLAMABAD: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Wasiq Malik, was subjected to an assassination attempt when an unidentified person opened fire at his car in the federal capital.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad has taken notice of the development and a formal case is being registered in the vicinity of Lohi Bher police station.

According to details, the incident took place near Soan Gardens in Islamabad when two shots were fired at the prosecutor’s car. Luckily, NAB prosecutor did not sustain any injury.

It is pertinent to mention here that he is currently working on a fake accounts case.

Supplementary reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on November 25 filed a supplementary reference in the fake accounts case against 14 accused including former president Asif Ali Zardari his sister Faryal Talpur.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that private bank’s funds were wrongly used and the land was purchased under the name of a benamidar, A-One International.

According to the reference, Rs8.3 billion were withdrawn from the fake accounts and Rs1.2bn were taken out illegally from a private bank’s account. It also says that Rs950 million were then transferred back to Zardari’s account for his use.

The reference also alleges that Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani and Mustafa Zulqarnain played a crucial role in the case.

