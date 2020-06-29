Private company announces financial aid to families of martyred security guards

KARACHI: The private security company has announced financial assistance to the families of security guards martyred in the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The chief executive officer announced that the company will bear all expenses of the families of martyred security guards including Iftikhar Waheed and Khudayar who were residents of Dir.

Iftikhar Waheed was performing duties as a security guard at the PSX building since December 2016, whereas, martyred Khudayar deputed on the position in December 2014. Two more security guards were severely injured while engaging in a gunfight with the terrorists. The wounded guards were identified as Waqas and Shahzaib who are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Moreover, a welfare organisation, Jafaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC), also announced Rs200,000 for the widows of the martyred security guards who thwarted terrorist attack on PSX building.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Six security officials and one citizen were martyred and four attackers killed when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said Karachi police chief.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

