‘Govt increases science ministry’s budget up to 600 per cent’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has urged the government to review its priorities and said that his ministry is eyeing into an increase of science-related budget up to 1300 per cent, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Fawad Chaudhry in his statement to media praised the government has made 600 per cent increase in its budget allocations for science and technology, whereas, the ministry has set a target of its hike up to 1300 per cent.

The minister announced that he has planned to establish electronic laboratories across the country. He complained about many positions remained vacant in subordinate institutions of the science ministry.

He revealed that the reason for the positions remained empty so far is to stand still policy for low salaries for the persons having years of experience in the required fields.

Chaudhry, however, said that the ministry has changed its policy. He further said that the project initiated to manufacture battery-powered electric buses is put into a delay due to spread of coronavirus.

On June 11 last year, Fawad Chaudhry had thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet for allocating Rs43 billion for projects of science and technology.

The federal minister took to twitter saying, “So grateful to PM Imran and the federal cabinet for highest ever allocation of RS43billion for projects of Science & Technology.”

He further added that an increase in the Science and Technology budget shows the commitment of the incumbent government to the future of Pakistan.

