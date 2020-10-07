Fazlur Rehman-led delegation to meet Maryam Nawaz today: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A delegation of JUI-F headed by its supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet Maryam Nawaz today, said PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb. The upcoming meeting will also be participated by senior leaders of PML-N.

She said that Fazlur Rehman will hold its first meeting with PML-N leaders as the head of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Aurangzeb added that the opposition leaders will deliberate upon future strategy besides exchanging views on the arrest of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and registration of treason cases.

The spokeswoman said that Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz will hold a consultation over political activities and schedule of rallies to be organised by PDM. Dinner will be hosted by Maryam Nawaz for Fazlur Rehman, said Aurangzeb.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) postponed its session which would be chaired by its supremo Nawaz Sharif today, sources told ARY News.

It emerged that Nawaz Sharif chair the session of PML-N central leaders on Thursday (tomorrow) in order to gain their confidence on his political stance.

Sources added that Maryam and Fazl’s meeting is being organised over the directives of Nawaz Sharif as he asked JUI-F supremo to hold consultation with Maryam. Both leaders will address a joint press conference after the meeting.

It emerged yesterday that the PML-N meeting, which will be attended by Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders of the party, will also deliberate on treason cases, accountability cases and the movement announced to be launched by the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PML-N members of the National Assembly have also been invited in the session scheduled to be held at the party’s central secretariat in Lahore, sources said. The matters related to party discipline violation will also be consulted in the party’s meeting, sources said.

