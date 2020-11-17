ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday rejected a ban imposed by the federal government on public gatherings in the country amid rising COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

“We reject a ban on public gatherings in the guise of COVID-19 pandemic and they will be held as per schedule,” the JUI-F chief said adding that the incumbent rulers are used to rigging and their tactics are aimed at pressurizing the opposition leaders.

He said that it is not a government formed from the public mandate and therefore they would not hold any sort of negotiations with them. “We also reject the results of the Gilgit Baltistan elections,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have rejected the recently-concluded Gilgit Baltistan elections.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his tweet said: “My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly.”

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl group chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has also rejected the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

He accused that the history of the 2018 general elections was repeated in GB and vowed to take the matter in the next meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of the opposition parties.

We will make a future course of strategy on GB election results in the PDM meeting.

