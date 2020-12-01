Federal cabinet likely to approve cut in injections prices for COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet today in order to discuss a 14-point agenda which includes mulling over the reduction in injections’ prices for COVID-19 patients, as well as reviewed notification regarding rates of medicines, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A summary will be presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the federal cabinet members for taking the policy decision to end diplomatic ties with France. It is pertinent to mention here that the high court had issued directives for presenting the summary for taking policy decision by the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the federal cabinet members will be given briefings on Bundal Island, Ravi Riverfront urban development project and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA), as well as utilisation of state assets in Jammu and Kashmir.

The federal cabinet is expected to approve cut in injections’ prices for COVID-19 patients. The cabinet members will also decide on reviewed notification regarding the prices of medicines.

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and the head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had said that the forum finalised its recommendations for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.

Asad Umar, after chairing a session of NCOC, said in his Twitter message that the task force of experts headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations which were discussed and finalised today.

The recommendations will be presented to the federal cabinet tomorrow for its approval, he added.

On November 23, it emerged that the federal government had decided to approach international donors for financial assistance to purchase COVID-19 vaccine.

The government is likely to contact the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and UNICEF for funding for the bulk-buying of doses of the vaccine. The health ministry will approach the multilateral donors through the Economic Affairs Division.

It will negotiate with them for financial assistance or a loan with no strings attached, the sources said, adding the health ministry has begun working on a coherent plan for the purpose.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had earlier approved a technical supplementary grant worth $150 million for the advance purchase of coronavirus vaccine.

