Federal cabinet session summoned on November 4

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet session on November 4 (Monday) to review the current political and economic situation of the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the members will discuss eight-point agenda in the upcoming session where the federal cabinet will approve the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the decisions taken by a special committee constituted for legal reformations.

The re-organisation of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is also included in the session’s agenda while the government will also review the policy related to the electricity-powered cars.

The appointment of the chief executive officer of the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) and a temporary transfer of Major General Amir Majeed as Director-General (DG) Rangers Punjab are likely to get approval by the cabinet.

An approval will also be given to the audit of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), sources added.

In the previous session on October 29, the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has concluded after making series of important decisions.

The federal government has approved the recommendation on principle for constructing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) secretariat which will be headed by the Federal Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

The constitution of a special committee under the anti-money laundering act was also approved by the cabinet members, sources said.

Moreover, the federal government made major decisions for the development of major cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan as the policy for the construction of high-rise buildings got approval from the cabinet.

The cabinet members have directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and its subordinate institutions to immediately prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) besides removing its objections.

Ministries and divisions have been directed to make appointments on the top positions like managing directors and chief executive officers at earliest.

Sources said that a series of decisions were also taken in the session including the approvals for the draft law of Healthcare Facilities Management Act – 2019, re-organisation of Board of Directors (BoDs) of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Limited, BoDs for Government Holding Company Limited.

The cabinet gave approval to the agreement to end decades-long dispute for on financial claims between Pakistan and Russia besides commending the summary to review estimated cost of land acquisition for Dasu hydropower project Stage-I.

The premier gave full authority to the government’s dialogue committee for decision making regarding the Azadi March, sources said.

