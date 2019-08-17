ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi taking to the social networking website twitter, termed Indian designs to go nuclear if things got unsavory, “a reminder to it’s unbridled thirst for violence”, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister in a tweet on the microblogging website said that India was displaying an attitude of a warmonger and such attitude has always faced defeat in times of crisis and battle.

The Foreign Minister’s tweet read: “Another damning reminder of India’s unbridled thirst for violence. Contrast to Pakistan’s aggressive efforts to galvanise diplomacy as UNSC met for 1st time formally since ‘65 on IOK validating International dispute status.History reminds fascist warmongering state can never win.”

FM Qureshi said where Pakistan had taken the dignified route to resolving the issue and sought mediation from the world powers, India was hell-bent on escalating tensions.

Terming the Indian state ‘fascist’, Qureshi said that evil designs can never win and history had proven so.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday (yesterday) said that Kashmir issue could only be resolved under the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that the UNSC emergency meeting on Kashmir nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was its internal matter and added that the meeting was a proof that the world considered it as an international issue.

The foreign minister said that UNSC held a meeting in New York to discuss the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir on Pakistan’s request within 72 hours.

