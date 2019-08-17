FM Qureshi, Dutch FM discuss situation in Occupied Kashmir

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with his Netherlands counterpart Stef Blok in a telephonic conversation and highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral actions to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He apprised the Dutch foreign minister of the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which had been under total lockdown and curfew since 5th August.

The foreign minister said India was resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control resulting in casualties on the Pakistan side.

Qureshi urged the Netherlands to play its role and impress upon India to lift the curfew and ameliorate the hardships and suffering of the people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Blok stated that they were closely following the developments in Kashmir and emphasized upon the need to avoid further escalation of tensions.

He urged India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to address and resolve outstanding issues.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday (Friday) said that Kashmir issue could only be resolved under the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that the UNSC emergency meeting on Kashmir nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was its internal matter and added that the meeting was a proof that the world considered it as an international issue.

The foreign minister said that UNSC held a meeting in New York to discuss the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir on Pakistan’s request within 72 hours.

