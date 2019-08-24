FM Qureshi to apprise UN’s Antonio Guterres over the telephone on IoK concerns

GENEVA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to hold a telephonic conversation with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Saturday (today) at 5pm PST.

According to sources, FM Qureshi will apprise the UN secretary-general about simmering tensions between nuclear-armed arch-rivals Pakistan and India over atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Currently, Mr Guterres is on an official visit to France.

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 20th consecutive day on Saturday.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

