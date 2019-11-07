Govt agrees to form judicial commission to probe rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has agreed to form a judicial commission on allegations of rigging by opposition parties in the general elections 2018, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to hold an investigation into alleged election rigging.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The proposal was presented to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman through Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The federal government has invited the opposition to prepare terms of reference (TORs) with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The government has also agreed in making the parliamentary committee functional for 2018 election rigging probe, the sources said.

Read: Chaudhry brothers meet Fazl to break deadlock on ‘Azadi March’

Meanwhile, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi, in a statement has said that the prime minister’s resignation is out of the question.

“The government will not accept the opposition’s demand for fresh elections and PM Imran’s resignation,” he said, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also completed its five-year tenure.

Pervez Elahi said that he has briefed PM Imran Khan about his meetings with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

Deadlock is over PM’s resignation, early elections: Pervez Khattak

Head of government’s negotiation committee Pervaiz Khattak said opposition and government are in deadlock over demand of PM’s resignation and new elections in the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said opposition must provide proves of rigging in 2018 general elections.

Elahi hopeful for a breakthrough

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in another attempt to mediate between the government and the Azadi marchers.

The meeting was held at the residence of the Maulana Fazlur Rehman where JUI-F’s Senator Talha Mehmood and PML-Q’s Ammar Yasir were also present.

Upon his arrival at Fazl’s residence, Elahi interacted with the media and said that the mediation process will be continued until the issues were not resolved.

Read: JUIF leaders ate halva while Azadi marchers suffered: Fawad

After meeting the JUI-F chief, Pervaiz Elahi told media that they are hopeful for a breakthrough as ‘things are going towards betterment’. He said, “I have given him suggestions and we are hopeful for a solution. We will give good news soon.”

Comments

comments