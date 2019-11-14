Hamza Ali Abbasi announces to quit showbiz

Famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Thursday announced that he has decided to quit the showbiz industry.

The actor announced the decision in a video shared on a social media platform saying his decision is based on 10 years of research.

The actor, who recently married fellow actress Naimal Khawar, had said in a tweet in October that he will about to make an important announcement.

A journey of more than a decade comes to an end. I have a very important announcement to make at the end of this month. Will hope my voice reaches many. Will be off social media till end of Oct. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) October 11, 2019

In the video message, the actor narrated his journey towards religion and told his fans that he will now try to shape his life in accordance with Islam.

Hamza Ali Abbasi is known for his commendable acting in plays like ‘Pyare Afzal’. His acting in the ARY Digital play had made him a household name.

