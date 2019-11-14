Web Analytics
Hamza Ali Abbasi announces to quit showbiz

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Thursday announced that he has decided to quit the showbiz industry.

The actor announced the decision in a video shared on a social media platform saying his decision is based on 10 years of research.

The actor, who recently married fellow actress Naimal Khawar, had said in a tweet in October that he will about to make an important announcement.

In the video message, the actor narrated his journey towards religion and told his fans that he will now try to shape his life in accordance with Islam.

Read More: Hamza Ali Abbasi’s doppelganger takes internet by storm

Hamza Ali Abbasi is known for his commendable acting in plays like ‘Pyare Afzal’. His acting in the ARY Digital play had made him a household name.

