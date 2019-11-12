Brawl breaks out between police officials, Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyers

LAHORE: Accountability court hearing a case against leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif turned into a fish market when lawyers representing Sharif started chanting and sloganeering in the court room.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday (today) presented Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif before an accountability court, in assets beyond means and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Accountability judge grilled Sharif for delaying court proceedings and wasting time meeting people outside and giving interviews to the media.

Infuriated by the judge’s remarks Hamza Shehbaz replied that this was not the way to address an individual, insinuating disrespect.

A contingent of lawyers representing PML-N created a ruckus in the court room when they were stopped from meeting Hamza Shehbaz after the proceedings concluded.

A brawl ensued between law enforcement officials and lawmakers, both groups kicked and punched each other showing utter disregard for the court room, law and order.

The court admonished the lawyers for their crass behavior and asked them to maintain order in the court.

The Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif skipped today’s court appearance. At the outset of the hearing.

The court extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, till November 28

