Here is the story behind this heartbreaking picture!

This heartbreaking picture of the boy, Ayaan, went viral on social platforms after his uncle, Mudassir Khan’s death that reflects the miseries of Muslims in violence-hit New Delhi by Hindu supremacists killed at least 38 people so far.

The photo of the boy was captured who burst into tears watching the body of his uncle, an auto-rickshaw driver Mudassir Khan, killed by a mob of Hindu supremacists outside his home in Kardampuri.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khan had been shot in the head with bullet on last Monday and declared dead by doctors after being brought to GTB hospital.

Reports said the family had been visiting mortuary of GTB hospital to receive Khan’s dead body which the hospital administration kept on wait to conduct a post-mortem.

His nephew Arbaaz Khan told Indian media the family were told by an investigation officer on Thursday that files are ready and a post-mortem will be conducted. Later, the family had been allowed to take Mudassir’s dead body home.

Arbaaz recalled the horrible moments, saying that they were in shock for what happened in the last three days and no one is able to sleep peacefully.

Read: Cambridge lecturer likens attacks on Indian Muslims to Jews’ pogrom by Nazis

He said there is still fear and children are not going to school as everyone is preferring to stay indoors. The family members are not even using their vehicles to commute, he added.

An Indian media outlet report that Mudassir Khan’s family described him as a messiah for the poor who couldn’t bear other people’s misfortunes. The report added that Khan had always fed his wife by his hands during the 15 years of marriage. Khan was father to eight daughters and always discouraged treating them differently than boys.

Reports said several families queue up every day outside the hospital’s mortuary to search missing people for receiving mortal remains of their deceased loved ones since the violence broke out in the Indian capital.

Read: CCTV footage shows Delhi Police assaulting students in library

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) jumped to 38 with more than 300 people have been injured on Friday.

The initial violence erupted late Sunday.

Homes, shops, two mosques, two schools, a tyre market and a fuel station were torched.

Monday’s clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

In December at least 30 people were killed, mostly in police action in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to a significant Muslim population, after the citizenship law was passed.

Comments

comments