PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss a 14-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet will review the political and economic situation of the country besides discussing the developments of coronavirus pandemic and ongoing political campaign of the opposition parties.

The cabinet members are likely to give approval to the recommendations by a relevant committee for institutional reforms. The decision for the appointment of the heads of public sectors and extension in loan payments of G20 countries will be made in the upcoming session.

Moreover, the federal will also mull over the issuance of NOC for the payment of dues to the Indian broadcasters.

In the previous session, the federal cabinet had rejected the demand for an increase in support price of wheat. Well-informed sources told ARY News that the cabinet meeting had approved the formation of a National Commission to thwarter the extremism and violence.

Commencement of Digital Corporation Organisation by Saudi Arabia was also green-lightened. The meeting had also okayed the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on October 28.

The summary for nominations of the board of directors for Saindak Metals Limited and re-organization of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan had been put on hold. The cabinet had been briefed about the subsidies and the grants. Moreover, the cabinet had permitted the Interior ministry to initiate investigation into different cases.

