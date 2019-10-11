Federal cabinet session summoned on October 16

ISLAMABAD: A session of the federal cabinet has been summoned on October 16 (Wednesday) where Prime Minister Imran Khan will gain the confidence of the members over his recent visit to China, ARY News reported on Friday.

A 15-point agenda will be discussed in the forthcoming session of the federal cabinet.

PM Khan will hold consultation with the cabinet members for his next visits to Saudi Arabia and Iran besides reviewing the political and economic situation of the country, sources said.

A briefing will be given to the cabinet members over the assets’ details of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the master plan of the federal capital Islamabad, re-organisation of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Read: Naeem ul Haque rejects rumors of changes in federal cabinet

The session will review the progress of implementation on steps taken in public interests.

Moreover, the cabinet is likely to approve the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the appointment of the managing director of the National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML).

Real Estate Ordinance 2019 will also be discussed in the upcoming session.

Earlier on October 1, the federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the first-ever e-commerce policy of the country.

Read: Shahbaz Gill in contention for important role in federal cabinet: sources

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, said the cabinet has approved the e-commerce policy and considered the rising trend of E-shopping, and expanding the reach of smartphones in the country.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the brutal face of India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, adding that the PM Khan took cabinet into confidence over his US visit.

Comments

comments