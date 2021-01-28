ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session of ministers and government spokesperson at PM House today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The participants of the meeting will review the economic and political situation of the country besides holding consultations regarding the government’s narrative. PM Imran Khan will issue guidelines to the ministers and spokesperson.

The premier will also chair a meeting of the National Committee on Housing, Construction and Development (NCHCD) in order to hold consultations pertaining to the matters related to construction sector, sources said.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan will also chair a session to review the progress of working groups for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and island projects. The session will be attended by federal and provincial ministers.

Earlier on December 23 last year, PM Khan had directed relevant authorities to make expeditious progress on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The premier had ordered expediting work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project after a consortium comprising global firms, ANGCC, offered investment worth $5 billion, as well as the Chinese government and other companies decided for making an investment of $3 billion.

PM Imran Khan had been apprised in a meeting of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) regarding the expected investment worth $8 billion by a number of global companies in the Ravi Riverfront project.

It had emerged that $3 billion investment will not include any genre of loan. Moreover, the premier was told that a board has been constituted to initiate development work from January 2021.

