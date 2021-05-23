PM Imran Khan summons Punjab CM to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday has summoned Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The premier will be briefed by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar about the meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen like-minded group and the reservations raised by them.

The meeting will also discuss the upcoming budget of Punjab.

Earlier this week, lawmakers of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to convey their reservations.

The members of the Jahangir Khan Tareen group who met with the Punjab chief minister included Umer Tanweer, Aslam Bharwana and Faisal Hayat Jabbona.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar had assured Jahangir Tareen group members of addressing all their concerns.

Estranged PTI leader Tareen’s group on Tuesday announced to appoint its separate parliamentary leaders in the Punjab Assembly and the National Assembly.

