Indian ambitions dangerous for both Kashmir and Pakistan: Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq on Sunday said that Indian ambitions are dangerous not only for Kashmir but for Pakistan as well.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, he said that we have a strong relationship with Kashmiris, adding that our jugular vein is in their hands.

The JI chief said that our Kashmiris sisters and mothers are being martyred in front of us, adding that we should cooperate with them practically.

Sirajul Haq also said that the honor of Muslim mothers, sisters, and daughters in India are at stake, adding that minority Sikh and Dalit are also in danger in India.

“The Brahmans have occupied the country and have made the minorities’ hostage”, said Siraj in conclusion.

Earlier on September 1, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Sunday called on the government to scrap the 1972 Shimla Agreement with India in the wake of brutalities being perpetrated by Indian forces in held Jammu and Kashmir.

“While our people are dying, you are acting as a mere spectator,” he said, addressing a rally held to express solidarity with the Kashmiris reeling under a day and night curfew and communication blackout for several weeks.

The JI chief said it was their legal right to fight for freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their land.

