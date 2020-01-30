If India starts a war, we will finish it: Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

ISLAMABAD: In what could be deemed a curtain call, a press conference of defence and military affairs reporters were called by the outgoing Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Asif Ghafoor, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The military spokesperson said that Pakistan had fought a decisive war against terrorism for the past two decades, paying homage to Pakistan’s print and broadcast media Ghafoors said that the media played a pivotal role in the battle for narratives.

Asif Ghafoor claimed that and Indo-Pak war was knocking at the door in February of last year.

“Pakistan Armed Forces stalled the catastrophe with their grit, valour, superior training and bravado. A noteworthy retaliation to Indian overtures resulted in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” said DG-ISPR.

Lauding the display of professionalism shown by the Pakistan Armed Forces on that fateful day, Ghafoor hailed the Pakistan Army, Navy and Airforce for their excellence.

“Pakistani leadership tackled the intricate matter very carefully, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa’s superior military strategy saved the region from doom,” added Asif Ghafoor.

“There is no victor in war, the only loser is humanity.”

“If a war keeps being forced on us then we will not shy away, we will retaliate with all our might and expertise, Pakistan Armed Forces and the nation will always be ready to ‘surprise’ India.”

“We have maintained that India will start the war but Pakistan will finish it.”

Talking about the Kashmir issue, DG-ISPR said that the fire that rages in Kashmir may engulf the entire region.

Talking about and explaining the term ‘Bajwa Doctrine’ the military spokesperson said that the Army Chief’s successful military diplomacy helped raise Pakistan’s stature in the world.

“General Bajwa’s diplomacy highlighted Pakistan’s role as a harbinger of peace in the region. Pakistan has been placed in the positive relevance ratings from the persistent negative ratings of the past 20 years,” said Asif Ghafoor.

“An Army does not fight merely on the strength of its firearms, rather it fights on the belief and its faith in God.”

The Army Chief also played a very important role in ‘Madrassah reforms’ and brought the matter to the forefront, he also became an ambassador for religious tolerance and fraternity, Asif Ghafoor continued.

Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders have been made more secure and foolproof, Bajwa doctrine can be explained as not compromising on national security and bringing peace to the region.

ISI, MI and IB have worked together diligently under the Army Chief to produce very positive results for the country.

In conclusion, the outgoing DG-ISPR said that when he was serving in the position as the head of the military’s public relations wing’s head, “nothing said was a personal view.”

