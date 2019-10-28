Indian curfew enters 85th day in the besieged valley of Jammu-Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Normal life has remained suspended on the 85th consecutive day in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) amid unrelenting curfew since its illegal annexation, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

The people in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region are facing restrictions and gag on the internet and cellular services barring partial restoration of postpaid connections and landline phones.

Kashmiris continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s recent actions despite the occupation authorities’ efforts to restore normalcy in the territory, the report said.

Kashmiri freedom leader Asiya Andrabi remains incarcerated in Indian jails since July of this year, the hurriyat leader was booked and convicted in charges pertaining to forcibly closing down cinemas in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In negation of New Delhi’s own claim about normalcy in the occupied territory, the authorities did not allow people to participate in the night-long prayers at Chrar-e- Sharief in Budgam district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

People from various areas of Kashmir valley who had come to participate in the night-long prayers at shrine of popular Islamic Scholar, Noorudin Wali (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief said that they were not allowed by the Indian police to enter the premises of the shrine.

A group of devotees from different areas of Srinagar told media men that police had sealed the area day before the celebrations commenced.

Another devotee who had come from Srinagar district to participate in the payers said that as he reached near the shrine he was asked to go back by the police forces

