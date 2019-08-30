ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi says the nukes being controlled by the fascist Indian government is a great threat to the world as their clumsiness could take the world to a dangerous situation.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said despite signing Simla Agreement for a bilateral solution to the issues, India has violated all of its clauses and always dealt with Pakistan on the basis of animosity.

The president said the minorities including Muslims, Christians and even low-caste Hindus exposed the true face of India secularism.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan has decided to seek a peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute but India was neither willing to accept any third party mediation nor talk bilaterally, Radio Pakistan reported.

He urged the people to spread their voice in multiple languages using the most effective tool of social media and shake the world’s conscience on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

To a question, the president assured that Pakistan’s nukes are secure and if India imposed war on Pakistan, it would not lag behind.

Twitter administration on August 26 sent a notice to President Arif Alvi over highlighting occupied Kashmir issue from his twitter handle, ARY News reported.

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi has also been raising the occupied Kashmir issue very actively from his twitter handle.

