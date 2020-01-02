Indian troops martyr three Kashmir youths in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.

Indian police during a house raid also arrested a youth in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

Read More: Two Indian soldiers killed in occupied Kashmir during search operation

Earlier, two Indian soldiers identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghu Nath and Rifleman Arjun Magar were killed in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions remained grim as the lockdown imposed by India continued on 151st consecutive day, on Thursday.

Restrictions under Section 144 are still in place amid heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel since 5th August, last year.

Read More: President AJK hails Pakistan’s sacrifices for Kashmir cause

Calls on prepaid mobile phones and internet services continue to remain shut for the residents of the Kashmir Valley.

The Chairman of Student and Youth Forum, Manzoor Ahmad Butt, in a statement in Srinagar, denounced the continued military siege in the territory since the 5th of August, 2019.

On the other hand, the family members of ailing Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, told media in Srinagar that the health condition of the veteran leader is stable and urged the people not to pay heed to rumors in this regard.

Read More: Indian forces martyred 210 people in occupied Kashmir in 2019

The Indian authorities have kept the veteran Hurriyat leader under continued house arrest without proper medical facilities for the past more than ten years which has taken a heavy toll on his health.

The speakers at a round table conference in Jammu demanded an immediate end to the lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

They also urged the creation of a conducive atmosphere for initiating a tripartite dialogue among Pakistan, India, and Kashmiris for peaceful and permanent resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Read More: Foreign Office says efforts on to host OIC meet on Kashmir in Islamabad

They observed that the road to peace lies in the settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

At least six persons were killed and thirteen others injured as a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Siot area of Rajouri district, on Thursday.

Comments

comments