FM Qureshi urges world to take notice of Indian mischief at LoC

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the entire nation is standing steadfast by the armed forces to defend the motherland.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the Indian army’s unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.

The Foreign Minister said ceasefire violations on the LoC is an Indian attempt to divert attention from the strong reaction against the controversial Citizenship Act in the country.

He said the people of India have rejected Modi government’s extremist thinking. He said Modi government is bent upon destroying peace in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the world to take notice of India’s mischievous activities.

The Foreign Minister paid tributes to the two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in the latest ceasefire violations on the LoC. Saluting the velour and courage of the armed forces, the Minister said the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

They discussed bilateral relations, matters of mutual interest and regional situation.

