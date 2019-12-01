Last date to apply for Insaf Rozgar Scheme extended till 15th December

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended last date for people of Orakzai and North Waziristan districts to apply for Insaf Rozgar Scheme till 15th of this month.

Under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme, interest free loans from three hundred thousand to one million rupees are being provided to unemployed, skilful and small business owners to strengthen their economic condition.

Interested candidates from Orakzai districts can submit their applications in Sher Kot branch of the Bank of Khyber.

Similarly, candidates from North Waziristan and FR Bannu can submit applications in Bannu branch of the same bank.

Under the scheme, the skilled and degree holding jobless people in the age group of 18-50 years would get interest-free loans from 50,000 to one million rupees.

It is pertinent to note, in January this year, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar held a meeting with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit in Islamabad to explore avenues of collaboration for the development of an effective National Job Programme.

The National Job Programme will be launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for providing job opportunities to the educated youth which would include vocational training of youth in best Technical and Vocational Training Institutes and their placements in relevant industries to spur national economic growth.

Moreover, youth trained in high-end technologies in the fields of construction, hospitality, artificial intelligence, e-mobility and robotics would also be facilitated to seek jobs in the international markets.

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme would engage top ranking institutes to impart skills training to youth for a more productive employment under its National Job Programme (NJP).

