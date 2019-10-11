Three Pak Army officers sacked for breach of discipline, misconduct

RAWALPINDI: Three officers of Pakistan Armed Forces were dismissed from service on Thursday (today) after being found guilty of breach of discipline, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement released to the press, the media wing of the military said that three officers of the rank of Major were awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct.

“Upon being found guilty of charges leveled against them, all three were dismissed from service while two were also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each,” a statement on the matter read.

In May earlier this year, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed punishment to two Army and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies’ risking national security.

“The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases,” according to the ISPR.

